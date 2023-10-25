WWE to hold first premium live event in Germany

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce the Bash in Berlin event for Saturday, August 31, 2024.

STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Bash in Berlin, the first-ever major WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany, will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/ bash-in-berlin-presale.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit onlocationexp.com/ bashinberlin.

The announcement of Bash In Berlin in partnership with Live Nation follows the huge success of multiple International WWE Premium Live Events over the past 12 months, including: Elimination Chamber from Montreal, Backlash from Puerto Rico, Night of Champions from Jeddah and Money In The Bank from London. Australia will play host to Elimination Chamber: Perth on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more please visit www.wwe.com.

Powell’s POV: It will be another loaded Labor Day weekend with WWE holding Bash in Berlin on Saturday, and AEW expected to hold All Out on Sunday.