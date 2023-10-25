WWE to hold first premium live event in Germany

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release to announce the Bash in Berlin event for Saturday, August 31, 2024.
STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Bash in Berlin, the first-ever major WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany, will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31, 2024.
Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/
Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit onlocationexp.com/
The announcement of Bash In Berlin in partnership with Live Nation follows the huge success of multiple International WWE Premium Live Events over the past 12 months, including: Elimination Chamber from Montreal, Backlash from Puerto Rico, Night of Champions from Jeddah and Money In The Bank from London. Australia will play host to Elimination Chamber: Perth on Saturday, February 24, 2024.
Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks.
Powell’s POV: It will be another loaded Labor Day weekend with WWE holding Bash in Berlin on Saturday, and AEW expected to hold All Out on Sunday.
