AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Juice Robinson for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

-Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy

-Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Brother Zay for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

-Rob Van Dam and Hook in tag action

-Tony Khan presents Sting with a gift

-Chris Jericho sit-down interview conducted by Renee Paquette

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. Next week's AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight.