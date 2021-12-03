AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Tony Nese for the TNT Championship.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

-Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai.

Powell’s POV: Rey Fenix was pulled from the tag match due to injury. It was previously listed as being a best of three falls match for the AEW Tag Titles, but it is now listed as a single fall, non-title match. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.