NXT TV preview: The Halloween Havoc night two lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Ilya Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT North American Championship

-Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match

-Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice in the NXT Breakout Tournament final

Powell’s POV: Shotzi will host night two of Halloween Havok. Hayes won a Triple Threat over Baron Corbin and Dijak to earn a shot at the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).