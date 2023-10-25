NXT TV preview: The Halloween Havoc night two lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Ilya Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship
-Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT North American Championship
-Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
-Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone
-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match
-Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice in the NXT Breakout Tournament final
Powell’s POV: Shotzi will host night two of Halloween Havok. Hayes won a Triple Threat over Baron Corbin and Dijak to earn a shot at the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
