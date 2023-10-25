AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia (reports needed), last week’s AEW Collision and Dynamite poll results and grades, Atsushi Onita, Too Cold Scorpio, Perry Saturn, Latin Lover, Rosa Mendes

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show features Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale winner Juice Robinson challenging MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping in Philadelphia. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-I was unable to cover Saturday’s AEW Collision or AEW Battle of the Belts VIII live, so we did not run a poll for either show. The Collision poll will return after Saturday’s episode. I gave Saturday’s Collision a B- grade and the Battle of the Belts VIII special a D grade. The Battle of the Belts specials feel highly missable despite featuring all title matches.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 24 percent of the vote. F finished second with 23 percent of the vote. C finished a close third with 22 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade. It was a bad show, but that Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale brought it down a notch because it didn’t feel main event worthy.

Birthdays and Notables

-Atsushi Onita is 66.

-Too Cold Scorpio (Charles Scaggs) is 59.

-Perry Saturn (Perry Satullo) is 57.

-Latin Lover (Victor Ruiz) is 56.

-Rosa Mendes (Milena Roucka) is 44.

-Longtime Dot Net Member “Assassin V” is 54 (and will always older than me).