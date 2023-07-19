AEW Dynamite preview: The Blood & Guts match headlines tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Golden Elite” Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. “Blackpool Combat Club” Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac in a Blood & Guts match

-MJF and Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara in the finals of the Blind Eliminator tournament for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Hook vs. Jack Perry for the FTW Title

Powell’s POV: The Blood & Guts match is AEW’s version of WarGames. Dynamite will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).