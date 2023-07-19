NXT Great American Bash lineup: The updated card for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Great American Bash event that will be held on Sunday, July 30 in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragonov for the NXT Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail in a submission match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

Powell’s POV: We will have live coverage of the Bash as the event streams on Peacock along with a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).