NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Great American Bash go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Ilja Dragunov vs. “The Schism” Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler

-Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick on a pole match

-Gable Steveson chooses between NXT or returning to college and going for Olympic gold

Powell’s POV: NXT Great American Bash will be held on Sunday, July 30 in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).