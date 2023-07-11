Jeff Hardy advertised for a GCW appearance

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy is advertised as appearing at the Friday, August 4 GCW event in Detroit, Michigan at Harpos Concert Theatre. GCW is advertising Jeff for an “appearance” and an autograph session. The listing notes that Hardy will also perform a concert afterward that is considered a separate event.
Powell’s POV: The advertising does not mention anything about Hardy working a match for GCW. If that changes, I’ll be sure to provide an update. Thanks to Dot Net contributor Chris Vetter for passing along the story.
*BREAKING*
JEFF HARDY comes to GCW for the first time on August 4th in DETROIT!
Also Signed:
Lio Rush vs Mike Bailey
Komander vs Janela
Nick Gage
Blake Christian
Masha Slamovich
Gringo Loco
Bussy
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/b72ytTfn9n
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Fri 8/4 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/KdjpDBNdNI
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 11, 2023
Plus:
Immediately following Jeff’s appearance and the conclusion of GCW’s event, Jeff will take the stage at Harpo’s for a LIVE Concert Performance!
The concert is separate admission.
Tickets are available NOW at:https://t.co/aPIEbYUQ34 pic.twitter.com/QhagBk7HcS
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 11, 2023
