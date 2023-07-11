Jeff Hardy advertised for a GCW appearance

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy is advertised as appearing at the Friday, August 4 GCW event in Detroit, Michigan at Harpos Concert Theatre. GCW is advertising Jeff for an “appearance” and an autograph session. The listing notes that Hardy will also perform a concert afterward that is considered a separate event.

Powell’s POV: The advertising does not mention anything about Hardy working a match for GCW. If that changes, I’ll be sure to provide an update. Thanks to Dot Net contributor Chris Vetter for passing along the story.

*BREAKING* JEFF HARDY comes to GCW for the first time on August 4th in DETROIT! Also Signed:

Lio Rush vs Mike Bailey

Komander vs Janela

Nick Gage

Blake Christian

Masha Slamovich

Gringo Loco

Bussy

+more Get Tix:https://t.co/b72ytTfn9n Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+

Fri 8/4 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/KdjpDBNdNI — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 11, 2023