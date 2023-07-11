What's happening...

Jeff Hardy advertised for a GCW appearance

July 11, 2023

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy is advertised as appearing at the Friday, August 4 GCW event in Detroit, Michigan at Harpos Concert Theatre. GCW is advertising Jeff for an “appearance” and an autograph session. The listing notes that Hardy will also perform a concert afterward that is considered a separate event.

Powell’s POV: The advertising does not mention anything about Hardy working a match for GCW. If that changes, I’ll be sure to provide an update. Thanks to Dot Net contributor Chris Vetter for passing along the story.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.