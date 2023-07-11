Backstage argument reportedly followed the WWE Raw main event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

There was an argument involving wrestlers who took part in the WWE Raw main event that featured Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that some of the wrestlers involved in the match argued over how clunky it was. The issues were attributed to last second changes caused by one of the wrestlers involved in the match.

Powell’s POV: I ran through a fairly long list of the rough or botched spots that I spotted in the match during last night’s Raw audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). It was clear that something was off despite the fact that everyone involved seemed to pull it together by the end.