By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta for a shot at the Interim AEW World Title, Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage, Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal, The Acclaimed vs. Gunn Club, and more (28:28)…

Click here for the August 3 AEW Dynamite audio review.

