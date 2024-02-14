AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park (reports needed), AEW Collision and Dynamite poll results and grades, Elias, Viscera

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. The show features “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park and all upcoming events. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 51 percent of the voters. B finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an B grade in our post show poll from 32 percent of the voters. A and F finished tied for second with 22 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Elias (Jeffrey Sciullo) is 37.

-The late Nelson Frazier Jr. was born on February 14, 1971. He died of a heart attack at age 43 on February 18, 2014. He worked as Big Daddy V, Mabel, Viscera, and King Mabel.