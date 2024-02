IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the NXT television show: Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo vs. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Titles, Von Wagner and Mr. Stone vs. Noam Dar and Oro Mensah, and more (37:55)…

Click here for the February 13 NXT audio review.

