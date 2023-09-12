NXT TV live coverage, NXT poll results, Midnight, Shocker, Sal Rinauro, Road Warrior Animal

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 43 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Midnight (Ann-Marie Crooks) is 58.

-Shocker (José Luis Jair Soria) is 52.

-Sal Rinauro is 41.

-The late Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) was born on September 12, 1960. He died of a heart attack on September 22, 2020.