06/19 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest, Logan Paul added to MITB, Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a MITB qualifier, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a non-title match, Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

June 19, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest, Logan Paul added to MITB, Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a MITB qualifier, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a non-title match, Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser, and more (34:54)…

Click here to stream or download the June 19 WWE Raw audio review.

