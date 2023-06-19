06/19 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest, Logan Paul added to MITB, Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a MITB qualifier, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a non-title match, Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest, Logan Paul added to MITB, Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a MITB qualifier, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a non-title match, Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser, and more (34:54)…

