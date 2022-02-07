WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s Syfy show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Riddle.

-Lita appears.

-The Quiz Bowl portion of the academic challenge with “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis vs. “RKBro” Randy Orton and Riddle.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena. Tonight’s Raw and next weeks Raw are bumped from USA Network for Winter Olympics coverage. Join me for my live review as the show airs on Syfy tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.