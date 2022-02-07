What's happening...

ROH adds Bryan Danielson to the inaugural Hall of Fame class

February 7, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced Bryan Danielson as the latest member of the company’s inaugural Hall of Fame class. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe were announced for the HOF class last week. Two more wrestlers will be added to the inaugural class. I previously stated that my initial class would be the Briscoes, Danielson, CM Punk, and Samoa Joe. We’ll see if ROH officials agree when the two remaining slots are filled over the next two weeks.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.