ROH adds Bryan Danielson to the inaugural Hall of Fame class

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced Bryan Danielson as the latest member of the company’s inaugural Hall of Fame class. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe were announced for the HOF class last week. Two more wrestlers will be added to the inaugural class. I previously stated that my initial class would be the Briscoes, Danielson, CM Punk, and Samoa Joe. We’ll see if ROH officials agree when the two remaining slots are filled over the next two weeks.