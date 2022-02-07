AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo.
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor.
-Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Matt Sydal, and Lee Moriarty.
-Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander.
-Robert Anthony vs. Bobby Fish.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Stephen Wolf.
-Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Heather Reckless vs. Emi Sakura, Diamante, and The Bunny.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
