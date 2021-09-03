What's happening...

09/03 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 173): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show and gives AEW All Out predictions while also discussing the NXT power structure, Riddle’s comments on Roman Reigns, Rush being sidelined after knee surgery, Heels on Starz, AEW Dynamite

September 3, 2021

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast and Dot Net Weekly combo show: AEW All Out predictions while also discussing the NXT power structure, Riddle’s comments on Roman Reigns, Rush being sidelined after knee surgery, Heels on Starz, AEW Dynamite, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 173) and guest Jake Barnett.

