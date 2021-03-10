NXT TV preview: Two championship matches and two announcements

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter.

Powell’s POV: William Regal will make a pair of announcements during the show. One of the announcements is expected to be the introduction of NXT Women’s Tag Titles but nothing is official. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.