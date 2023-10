IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The pre-sale for WWE Royal Rumble tickets is underway. WWEVIP is among the pre-sale codes that has been released by the company. The event will be held on Saturday, January 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field. For more details, go here.

Powell’s POV: The Royal Rumble general public sale begins on Friday. Given the popularity of the Rumble event and WWE these days, tickets are likely to move fast.