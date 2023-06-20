NXT Gold Rush Night One live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, NXT poll results, Koko B Ware, Jessicka, Don West

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show is labeled as Gold Rush Night One and features Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Matt Borne, who played Doink the Clown. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on Vice.

Birthdays and Notables

-Koko B Ware (James Ware) is 66.

-Jessicka (Jessica Cricks) is 37. She also works as Jessicka Havok or just plain Havok.

-The late Don West was born on June 20, 1963. He died on December 30, 2022 following a battle with brain lymphoma.