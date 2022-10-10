WWE Raw in Brooklyn (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live streams today, AEW Dark Elevation, Tony Khan, Jessie Elaban, Giant Haystacks, Rockin’ Robin, Stevie Richards, The Miz, Paul Burchill, Art Barr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. The show is billed as the season premiere and will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Extreme Rules event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Extreme Rules and Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory events at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Brooklyn, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and the taping for Friday’s AEW Rampage in Toronto, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in New Orleans. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW President Tony Khan is 40 today.

-Jessie Elaban is 35 today.

-The late Giant Haystacks (Martin Austin Ruane) was born on October 10, 1947. He died of lymphoma at age 51 on November 29, 1998. He also wrestled as Loch Ness in WCW.

-The late Eddie Guerrero was born on October 9, 1967. He died of heart failure on November 13, 2005 at age 38.

-Rockin’ Robin (Robin Smith) turned 58 on Sunday.

-Stevie Richards (Michael Manna) turned 51 on Sunday.

-Paul Burchill (Paul Birchall) is 43 on Saturday.

-The Miz (Mike Mizanin) turned 42 on Saturday.

-The late Art Barr was born on October 8, 1966. He died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 from undisclosed causes.