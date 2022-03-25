WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s penultimate edition before WrestleMania 38

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The fallout from last week’s confrontation between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

-Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina vs. Shayna Baszler in a four-way.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso.

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.