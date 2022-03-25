Paul “Triple H” Levesque says his in-ring career is over, discusses his health in an ESPN interview

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” for an interview with Stephen A Smith on Friday. The following are the highlights of the interview.

-Levesque said he had a bout with pneumonia and his lungs were inflamed. He said it got increasingly worse and his wife spotted blood in what he was coughing up. He said he had fluid in his lungs and around his heart. He said he was at roughly 30 percent ejection fraction with his heart and added that 60 or 65 would be a normal number.

-Levesque said he was told to pack a bag and head to the emergency room. He said the ejection fraction dropped to 22 and later down to 12. He said he was nosediving.

-Levesque got emotional while talking about his three daughters. He said he didn’t know if they understood the consequences of it. He said he wondered when he was being put under for surgery whether this was it and whether he would wake up. He said this made him you think differently about life and appreciate the things he has more.

-Smith asked what the future holds for him. Triple H said he won’t be able to wrestle again. He said he has a defibrillator in his chest and it would not be a good idea for him to “get zapped” on live television.

Powell’s POV: Smith said after the interview aired that Levesque is at roughly 50 percent from a health standpoint. He added that the full interview that will be made available later today via ESPN Plus is roughly 15 minutes in length. Smith stressed that Levesque’s issues were not related to COVID-19, but rather a genetic heart disorder. While it’s a shame that Levesque will not be able to have a planned retirement match, no one should be surprised by this development given his health condition. I continue to wish him the very best in his recovery.