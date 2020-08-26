WWE announces a surprise color commentator for tonight’s NXT television show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has officially announced that Wade “Bad News” Barrett (a/k/a Stu Bennett) will be the color commentator for tonight’s NXT television show. Vic Joseph and Barrett are listed as the broadcast team for tonight’s episode.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether Joseph and Barrett will also call next week’s show, which is also being taped today at Full Sail University. Barrett did a very good job on commentary for the NWA Powerrr series, so I look forward to hearing him call NXT action. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT at the top of the hour. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...