WWE SummerSlam poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 52 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 25 percent.

-46 percent of our voters gave Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship the best match of the night honors. Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight finished second with 25 percent of the vote, and Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship finished third with 16 percent.

Powell’s POV: Only nine percent of the voters gave the show a below average grade. I gave the show a B in the Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review on Sunday night, and I agree with the majority in that I considered McIntyre vs. Orton the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.



