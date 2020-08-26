NBA teams boycotting playoff games on a night AEW was bumped by TNT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

It turns out that AEW Dynamite could have aired tonight in its usual time slot on TNT. NBA players are boycotting today’s scheduled playoff games in protest of a police officer shooting Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks opted against playing their scheduled game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon, and the league has announced that the two additional NBA playoff games that were scheduled for tonight will also be postponed.

Powell's POV: AEW is scheduled to air live from Jacksonville, Florida's Daily Place on Thursday night. There's no word yet as to how the NBA will handle the rescheduling of the postponed games or whether it will lead to additional changes with AEW's scheduled airings.