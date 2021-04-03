4/2 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Chase Parker and Sunil Singh vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, and Mansoor vs. August Grey

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 225)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed April 2, 2021 on WWE Network

The show opening played and then Vic Joseph welcomed us to 205 Live and was joined by Nigel McGuinness on commentary. August Grey made his way to the ring to get the show started.

1. August Grey vs. Mansoor. The two circled each other and had an intense lockup to start the match. The two traded headlocks and arm locks to start with Grey rolling over Mansoor for a headlock before Mansoor tripped him and tried for an arm drag, only to be rolled into another headlock. Mansoor pushed Grey into the corner and worked to a series of arm drags but Grey countered the third into a headlock again. Grey then entered a running exchange which ended with a standing Moonsault by Mansoor.

Grey whipped Mansoor to the corner after kicking out and caught him off the turnbuckle with a big back suplex for a two count. Mansoor then prompted a running exchange and a clothesline to get a two count before transitioning to a chin lock. Grey then tried for an arm drag but Mansoor countered and went back to an arm lock.

Grey tried to fight to his feet but Mansoor clotheslined him back down to the ground before going back to the submission. Grey then forced Mansoor to let go and clotheslined him out of the ring before following up with a clothesline and finding a second. Grey rushed Mansoor and hit a neckbreaker before dodging a Mansoor moonsault attempt and entering a roll up exchange.

The two went back and forth with neither getting a three count and until eventually, Mansoor hit a German Suplex. Grey worked to the corner and tried to catch Mansoor with a Tornado DDT but Mansoor pushed him off. Grey instead goaded Mansoor not trying to go for a Springboard maneuver and hit a sweet Russian Leg Sweep counter. Grey then tried for a suplex of his own, but Mansoor fought and flipped out, hitting Grey with a modified Paydirt.

Mansoor got a two count and went to the top rope, missing a Moonsault and getting Superkicked, hit with a Sideways Driver and the Tornado Unprettier, only for Mansoor to flop outside the ring. Grey debated taking the count-out victory but instead rolled Mansoor into the ring, only for Mansoor to roll him up and get the pinfall victory.

Mansoor defeated August Grey.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was an awesome match and both men not only worked their butts off but also told a very interesting story. This match was Mansoor’s for most of it until Grey turned it around and landed all his finishing maneuvers in one, and the mistake of letting Mansoor fall out of the ring came back to bite him. Who would have thought that with all the former ROH/PWG stars that have come through 205 Live that the one having the most finisher heavy super Indy style matches would be Mansoor. I’m not complaining, I like the subversion and he has been killing it.

2. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. “BollyRise” Chase Parker and Sunil Singh (w/Samir Singh, Matt Martel).The two to start were Daivari and Sunil with Daivari immediately slugging at him and pushing him to his corner where Nese tagged in. Sunil was able to hit a pair of arm drags on Nese and lock in a wrist lock before tagging in Parker who did the same. Parker hit a shoulder breaker and tagged in Sunil for a series of double team moves including a fist and leg drop combo for a ne count.

With Sunil back in the ring, Daivari distracted him from the apron, allowing Nese to jump him and keep Sunil in the corner. Daivari tossed Sunil the apron and peppered him with strikes before tossing him into the turnbuckle for a two count. Nese then used a chin lock but Sunil fought out and hit a jawbreaker. Sunil tried to roll to Parker but Nese kicked him in the fast and tagged in Daivari who locked in a sleeper.

Sunil used a snapmare counter and after a distraction from Parker was able to tag Parker who rushed Daivari before hitting Nese with a Gory Bomb and allowing Sunil to hit an elbow for a two count. Daivari broke up the cover, allowing Nese to hit Sunil with a Hotshot and a springboard moonsault. Daivari followed up with the frogsplash but Parker broke up the cover.

Nese and Parker fought to the outside, leaving Daivari and Sunil in the ring. Samir tossed Daivari a foreign object, confusing the ref who distracted Daivari, allowing Sunil to roll him up and get the pinfall victory.

“BollyRise” Chase Parker and Sunil Singh defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Anish’s Thoughts: BollyRise finally got their victory and this was so well done. It was exactly how a heel versus heel matchup should play out, with BollyRise being more sneaky and fun, giving themselves the advantage due to the numbers. Nese and Daivari don’t look weak at all because of their being outnumbered, and you just want to root for BollyRise, Vic Joseph even said he wanted to dance after their win because over the past months they have really made us want this, or at least I wanted it!

Great job all around on the show this week. It was very well done and everyone played their part well. I usually would have liked a singles match like Mansoor and Grey to main event, but because BollyRise got the win, I think it made sense to go with the tag match. Nothing at all to complain about here, the perfect show to get stories moving and highlight these competitors.