NJPW New Japan Cup Final, fans allowed to attend both weekend events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s New Japan Pro Wrestling “New Japan Cup Final” that will be held in Osaka, Japan at Osaka Jo-Hall.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Evil in the finals of the New Japan Cup.

-Tomohiro Ishii, Sho, and Toru Yano vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Yuji Nagata vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. El Desperado, and Taichi.

-Bushi and Sanada vs. Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi.

-Master Wato vs. Douki.

-Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Gabriel Kidd and Hirooki Goto.

-Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe vs. Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the New Japan Cup will challenge Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships in the same venue on Sunday. NJPW is allowing fans to attend both shows at one-third of the venue’s usual capacity. Both shows will stream live on the New Japan World streaming service.



