WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Billy Jack Haynes, Duane Gill, Bobo Brazil, Johnny Grunge

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped July 2 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show includes Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro for the Smackdown Tag Titles. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Japan Cup tournament concludes tomorrow in Osaka, Japan at one-third of the Osaka Jo Hall capacity for fans. NJPW will be in the same venue for the Dominion event with the New Japan Cup tournament winner challenging Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships. Both shows will be available via the New Japan World streaming service.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is July 12 in Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center, but the event has been officially postponed by the venue. WWE’s next listed date is July 31 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena, and then there’s a long gap until SummerSlam in Boston. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is now October 5 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. AEW postponed the Philadelphia and Boston events that were scheduled for late July and early August respectively to April 2021.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website. The Slammiversary pay-per-view will be held on July 18, presumably from the fan-free Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of June. There are no dates listed on the ROH website.

-MLW’s postponed its July events. The next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Jack Haynes is 67.

-Duane “Gillberg” Gill is 61.

-Bobo Brazil (a/k/a Houston Harris) was born on July 10, 1924. He died on January 20, 1998 at age 73 after suffering multiple strokes.

-The late Johnny Grunge (a/k/a Mike Durham) was born on July 10, 1966. He died on February 16, 2006 at age 39 as a result of sleep apnea complications.



