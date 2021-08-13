What's happening...

08/13 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: A battle Royal for a shot at the Impact World Championship, Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay, X Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Shawn Daivari, Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde, Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler

August 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: A battle Royal for a shot at the Impact World Championship, Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay, X Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Shawn Daivari, Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde, Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler, and more (14:44)…

Click here for the August 13 Impact Wrestling audio review.

Topics

