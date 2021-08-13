ROH Notes: A tease for former WWE talent appearing in ROH, matches set for the next three ROH Wrestling television shows, Monday’s ROH Strong podcast guestROH Notes: A tease for former WWE talent appearing in ROH, matches set for the next three ROH Wrestling television shows, Monday’s ROH Strong podcast guest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s edition of ROH Wrestling features the Champions vs. All Stars theme. ROH Champion Bandido, ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee, ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, and ROH Tag Champions Chris Dickinson and Homicide will face Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, EC3, Flip Gordon, and Josh Woods in a ten-man tag match. The show will also have the final ROH Women’s Championship tournament first round match with Holidead vs. Max The Impaler.

-The quarterfinals of the ROH Women’s Championship tournament starts on the August 21 edition of ROH Wrestling. The show will feature Quinn McKay vs. Rok-C, and Nicole Savoy vs. Miranda Alize.

-The August 28 ROH Wrestling TV show will have Allysin Kay vs. Trish Adora, and Angelina Love faces the winner of this weekend’s Max The Impaler vs. Holidead match. Love received a first-round bye.

-In what appears to be a tease for former WWE talent, Eck wrote: “I’m hearing that some talented wrestlers who were recently released from another organization could be appearing at Death Before Dishonor.”

-Rey Horus will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on next weekend’s Glory By Honor events in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena, a unique trios team that will debut on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week on the ROH YouTube page, and more.