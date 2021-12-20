12/20 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The contract signing for Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W Morrissey at Hard To Kill, Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler for the X Division Title, Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju, Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessie McKay, Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The contract signing for Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W Morrissey at Hard To Kill, Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler for the X Division Title, Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju, Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessie McKay, Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid, and more (12:41)…

