12/20 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The contract signing for Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W Morrissey at Hard To Kill, Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler for the X Division Title, Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju, Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessie McKay, Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The contract signing for Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W Morrissey at Hard To Kill, Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler for the X Division Title, Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju, Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessie McKay, Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid, and more (12:41)…
Click here for the December 20 Impact Wrestling audio review.
If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.
Be the first to comment