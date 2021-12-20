What's happening...

12/20 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The contract signing for Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W Morrissey at Hard To Kill, Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler for the X Division Title, Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju, Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessie McKay, Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid

December 20, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The contract signing for Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W Morrissey at Hard To Kill, Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler for the X Division Title, Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju, Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessie McKay, Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid, and more (12:41)…

Click here for the December 20 Impact Wrestling audio review.

