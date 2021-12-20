AEW Rampage viewership for the episode featuring a ten-man tag, and eight-man tag, and a submission match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 571,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the previous week’s 503,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished seventh in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a .23 rating, up compared the previous week’s .18 in the same demo. A pair of NBA games on ESPN led the cable rating, and a college football bowl game on ESPN also finished ahead of Rampage in the ratings. Overall, it was a good week for Rampage and WWE Smackdown in terms of viewership and in the key demo.