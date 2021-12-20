WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the latest return of Roman Reigns

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.303 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up from the 2.142 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was first in the battle with other broadcast network shows. The Smackdown rating was up from the previous week’s .50 rating in the same demo.