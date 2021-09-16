9/16 NXT UK TV results: “Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey for the NXT Tag Titles, Kenny Williams vs. Noam Dar in a NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender semifinal tournament match, Stevie Turner vs. Emilia McKenzie

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed September 16, 2021 on WWE Network and Peacock

1. Noam Dar beat Kenny Williams in a NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender semifinal tournament match.

2. Emilia McKenzie over Stevie Turner.

3. “Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker defeated Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey to retain the NXT Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Dot Net staffer Laurence Gibbons, who normally covers NXT UK, had a conflict this week. His written and members’ exclusive audio review of NXT UK will return next week.