WWE announces Bayley will be out for nine months with an injury

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Bayley suffered an injury while training and will miss roughly nine months, according to WWE.com. The story also states that a suitable replacement will be announced during tonight’s Smackdown television show for the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Money in the Bank.
Powell’s POV: The WWE article did not provide any specifics regarding the nature of the injury. Here’s wishing Bayley the best in her recovery.
Plenty of time to grow her Karen hair back into a normal style.
The lack of specificity has me wondering if it’s a work. No video/photo, no mention of a body part, just an injury while training.
If not, hopefully she recovers fully and can jump back into the mix.