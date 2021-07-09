WWE announces Bayley will be out for nine months with an injury

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bayley suffered an injury while training and will miss roughly nine months, according to WWE.com. The story also states that a suitable replacement will be announced during tonight’s Smackdown television show for the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Money in the Bank.

Powell’s POV: The WWE article did not provide any specifics regarding the nature of the injury. Here’s wishing Bayley the best in her recovery.