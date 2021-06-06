What's happening...

Paul “Triple H” Levesque appears at an NBA Playoff game

June 6, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul “Triple H” Levesque rang the ceremonial bell at the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff game on Sunday. Levesque joined 76ers’ player and longtime WWE fan Joel Embiid for the pre-game ceremony. Watch the video below or via the YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Levesque and Embiid were recently interviewed about Embiid’s tributes to DX in a piece written by AP writer Dan Gelston that can be read here.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Chris Johnson June 6, 2021 @ 6:04 pm

    So that is why Philly had the bad start and lost the game.

    Reply

