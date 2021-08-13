WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: John Cena and Roman Reigns segment, Intercontinental Title match, contract signing for SummerSlam

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns and John Cena meet face to face.

-The contract signing for Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

-Apollo Crews vs. King Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell's POV: Ladies, here's your chance to storm the ring and sign the contract before Sasha Banks can. Okay, not really. Smackdown will be held tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center.