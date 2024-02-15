TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Rich Swann, Hugo Savinovich, LuFisto, Lance Anoa’i, Travis Banks, Johnny Weaver

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes “ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson in the second match of the best of three series for the TNA Tag Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown earned an B grade in our post show poll from 39 percent of the voters. A finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 36 percent of the vote. A finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hugo Savinovich is 65.

-LuFisto (Genevieve Goulet) is 44.

-Travis Banks (Travis Bligh) is 37.

-Rich Swann is 33.

-Lance Anoa’i is 32.

-The late Johnny Weaver died at age 72 on February 15, 2008.