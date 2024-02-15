AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show with a special start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a No DQ match
-Queen Aminata vs. Anna Jay
-“The Bang Bang Scissor Gang” Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens in a 12-man tag match
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. The show will air on Friday on TNT with an early start time of 6CT/7ET. There is also a later replay that will follow the network’s coverage of an NBA All-Star Weekend event. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
