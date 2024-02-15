AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show with a special start time

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a No DQ match

-Queen Aminata vs. Anna Jay

-“The Bang Bang Scissor Gang” Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens in a 12-man tag match

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. The show will air on Friday on TNT with an early start time of 6CT/7ET. There is also a later replay that will follow the network’s coverage of an NBA All-Star Weekend event. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.