AEW announces the signing of the Top Flight tag team

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW announced the signing of the Top Flight tag team of Darius Martin and Dante Martin on Monday. Terms of their deals were not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Darius worked as Air Wolf on the independent scene and in MLW, while Dante worked as Angel Dorado. The brothers were trained by Ken Anderson and had a great first showing on Dynamite in last week’s match with the Young Bucks. Congratulations to the Martins on their new deals.
Welcome to the team…#TopFlight Darius & Dante Martin are #AllElite pic.twitter.com/jioMFhbTY8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2020
