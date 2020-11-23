What's happening...

AEW announces the signing of the Top Flight tag team

November 23, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the signing of the Top Flight tag team of Darius Martin and Dante Martin on Monday. Terms of their deals were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Darius worked as Air Wolf on the independent scene and in MLW, while Dante worked as Angel Dorado. The brothers were trained by Ken Anderson and had a great first showing on Dynamite in last week’s match with the Young Bucks. Congratulations to the Martins on their new deals.


