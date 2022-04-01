AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the ROH and AAA Tag Titles.

-Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a tables match.

-Qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena, and AEW Rampage will be taped the same night.