04/01 Powell’s ROH Supercard of Honor audio review: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham for the undisputed ROH Championship, The Briscoes vs. FTR for the ROH Tag Titles, Rhett Titus vs. Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV Title, Josh Woods vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Title

April 1, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham for the undisputed ROH Championship, The Briscoes vs. FTR for the ROH Tag Titles, Rhett Titus vs. Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV Title, Josh Woods vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Title, and more (40:51)…

Click here for the April 1 ROH Supercard of Honor PPV audio review. 

