05/05 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 157): Quinn McKay on having her first ROH Wrestling television match with Angelina Love, her background, her ring name, being hired by ROH early in her pro wrestling career, working as a broadcaster, and more

May 5, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor’s Quinn McKay on having her first ROH Wrestling television match with Angelina Love, her background, where her name comes from, being hired by ROH early in her pro wrestling career, working as a broadcaster, cheeseburgers, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 157) and guest Quinn McKay.

