AEW All In, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Impact Wrestling Emergence, WWE live events (reports needed), Steve Regal, Len Denton, David Young, Kylie Rae, Bobby Shane, Ivan Koloff, Crash Holly

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW All In pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in London, England at Wembley Stadium. The show is headlined by MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 11CT/noon ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up afterward for the same day AEW All In audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Impact Wrestling Emergence event will be held on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario at the Rebel Entertainment Center. The show is headlined by Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. Emergence will stream on Impact Plus on Sunday beginning at 7CT/8ET.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum Center. The show includes the return of Jimmy Uso. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) tonight or Saturday.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show includes Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm. New contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on Fridays or Saturdays.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show includes an all-star eight-man tag match and the final push for AEW All In. I will be out on Saturday night, so join John Moore for his live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE has a SuperShow live event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri at Show Me Center on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in a street fight, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. Title.

-WWE has a SuperShow live event in Huntsville, Alabama at the Von Braun Civic Center on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in a street fight, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. Title.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former AWA Tag Team Champion Steve Regal is 72.

-Len Denton is 65. He also worked as The Grappler.

-Former TNA wrestler David Young is 51.

-Kylie Rae (Brianna Sparrey) is 31.

-The late Bobby Shane (Robert Schoenberger) was born on August 25, 1945. He died in a plane crash at age 29 on February 20, 1975.

-The late Ivan Koloff was born on August 25, 1942. He died of liver failure on February 18, 2017.

-The late Crash Holly (Michael Lockwood) was born on August 25, 1971. He took his own life by overdose on November 6, 2003 at age 32.