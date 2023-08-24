What's happening...

WWE is donating Bray Wyatt merchandise sale proceeds to his family

August 24, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that it is donating the proceeds from Bray Wyatt’s merchandise sales to his family. The following statement is listed for Wyatt items on the Shop.WWE.com page: “In the wake of Bray Wyatt’s death, WWE will donate all net proceeds to support JoJo Offerman and his children.” [Thanks Dot Net Member Jeremy Moses]

Powell’s POV: For anyone who may have missed it, Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) died at age 36 on Thursday of a reported heart attack. I continue to offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

