What's happening...

Bray Wyatt dead at age 36

August 24, 2023

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Windham Rotunda, who wrestled as Bray Wyatt, died on Thursday at age 36. WWE executive Paul Levesque revealed the news on social media and stated that it was shared with him by Rotunda’s father Mike. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Simply put, 36 is way too young. Rotunda leaves behind four young children. My condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends, and fans.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (4)

  1. Ender Bowen August 24, 2023 @ 5:58 pm

    I don’t even know what to say. I’m absolutely gutted.

    Reply
  2. TheGreatestOne August 24, 2023 @ 6:40 pm

    That’s devastating. I can’t fathom what his parents, siblings, wife, and children are going through right now, and just hope their closest friends and loved ones can comfort them in the coming days.

    Reply
  3. leknifrag August 24, 2023 @ 6:43 pm

    He was my favorite character. he was fresh and creative. I know he wasn’t everyone’s cup o tea but man he brought something really cool. I am very sad

    Reply
  4. PG13 Icon August 24, 2023 @ 7:22 pm

    Go hug your loved ones. Have that slice of cake. And call out sick tomorrow and do something you love

    RIP

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.