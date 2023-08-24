Bray Wyatt dead at age 36

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Windham Rotunda, who wrestled as Bray Wyatt, died on Thursday at age 36. WWE executive Paul Levesque revealed the news on social media and stated that it was shared with him by Rotunda’s father Mike. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Simply put, 36 is way too young. Rotunda leaves behind four young children. My condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends, and fans.