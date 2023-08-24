Bray Wyatt dead at age 36

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Windham Rotunda, who wrestled as Bray Wyatt, died on Thursday at age 36. WWE executive Paul Levesque revealed the news on social media and stated that it was shared with him by Rotunda’s father Mike. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Simply put, 36 is way too young. Rotunda leaves behind four young children. My condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends, and fans.
Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their…
I don’t even know what to say. I’m absolutely gutted.
That’s devastating. I can’t fathom what his parents, siblings, wife, and children are going through right now, and just hope their closest friends and loved ones can comfort them in the coming days.
He was my favorite character. he was fresh and creative. I know he wasn’t everyone’s cup o tea but man he brought something really cool. I am very sad
Go hug your loved ones. Have that slice of cake. And call out sick tomorrow and do something you love
RIP