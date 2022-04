CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, House of Black vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson, Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier, and more (20:11)…

Click here to stream or download the April 1 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.